Bring home a Tesla at just ₹6 lakh! Tesla unveils new Model Y ownership plan; here's how monthly plan works

Owning a Tesla in India may now be closer to reality than many expected. Tesla has introduced an 'Ease of Ownership' programme that allows customers to take home a Tesla Model Y with a down payment of just ₹6 lakh and monthly payments starting at around ₹39,990. The offering is part of Tesla’s broader push to expand its footprint in India, alongside the opening of its new Experience Centre in Hyderabad.

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Speaking about the initiative, Tesla India Head Sharad Agarwal said the company is focused on making electric mobility financially attractive for Indian consumers.

“And what is more interesting is the ease of ownership program, which Tesla has launched. You can take home this car with just paying ₹ 6 lakh down payment and a monthly payment of about Rs 39,990,” Agarwal said.

The company believes the effective cost of ownership becomes significantly lower when compared with conventional petrol vehicles.

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The math behind the scheme

According to Agarwal, a typical car owner spends between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 every month on fuel and maintenance.

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“There is also a huge savings people make when they switch to lease because if you’re driving a petrol car, you spend roughly ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 minimum on petrol and maintenance cost. And with fuel prices going up, it becomes more advisable and wiser to switch to e-lease,” he said.

Tesla is positioning the Model Y as a premium vehicle whose running costs can offset a substantial part of the monthly payment. “Imagine that you’re driving the best-selling car in the world and the safest car in the world by paying roughly about ₹20,000 because ₹20,000 is your saving from petrol and maintenance. So that’s a very exciting value proposition that we are bringing to our customers,” Agarwal added.

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Beyond affordability, Tesla is also banking on its technology-driven service ecosystem to attract buyers. The company claims its vehicles require minimal maintenance and do not adhere to the traditional six-month or 10,000-kilometre service schedule common among most automakers.

“What we mean by this end-to-end service model for our consumers is that our cars require very, very minimal maintenance because it’s the only car where we do not have a prescribed maintenance schedule,” Agarwal said.

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Customer support assistance at distance!

Tesla’s service strategy relies heavily on remote diagnostics and software-based fixes. “In case you need anything in your car, we can fix the majority of the problems remotely. You don’t have to visit our service centre,” he noted.

For issues that cannot be resolved remotely, Tesla offers 24x7 mobile service support backed by customer care teams. The model, according to the company, enables customers from across India to purchase Tesla vehicles without waiting for a nearby service centre.

“Customers in any part of the country can buy the car. They don’t need to wait for a physical service station or experience centre to actually start buying any of our Tesla cars,” Agarwal said.