Romal Shetty gets second term at Deloitte India and South Asia

Romal Shetty has been re-appointed chief executive officer of Deloitte India and South Asia for a second four-year term, effective April 1, 2027. The decision follows a months-long nomination process and an affirmation vote by the partnership, and was communicated to employees on Monday.

Shetty took over as CEO in April 2023 and has led one of Deloitte India’s fastest growth phases. During his tenure, revenue rose 81 per cent to ₹14,500 crore for the year ended May 2026, while the workforce more than doubled to over 55,000 professionals.

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As CEO of Deloitte South Asia and a member of Deloitte’s Global Executive Committee, Shetty has around three decades of experience leading large transformation programmes across more than 40 countries. His work covers growth strategies, profitability, restructuring, technology and people's agenda for Indian and global clients.

In the past five years, he has also led the expansion of the consulting practice from 2,000 to over 10,000 people, with India being the fastest-growing practice across the Deloitte network.

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Shetty’s work includes community initiatives in collaboration with state governments, such as Anemia Mukt Bharat, Sanjeevani Pariyojana, an anti-erosion embankment project and efforts related to stubble burning.

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Shetty is a Fellow Member of the ICAI and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

He lives in Bangalore with his wife, Akila, and their son, Ayaan.