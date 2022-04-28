Sansera bags order worth Rs 3,000 cr from North American firm

Sansera Engineering Ltd, on Thursday announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 3,066 crore for development, manufacturing and supply of connecting rods from a North American OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

The approximate quantity for the contract is over 35 million connecting rods while the start of production would be from July 2025 and is expected to run over seven years, the company said in a statement.

"Being one of the most integral parts in an engine's design, connecting rod will be a very critical component for our customer’s new technology engine. Our team of design experts will be closely working with the customer’s team to develop the connecting rods required for this project," said B R Preetham, Group CEO, Sansera Engineering.

The new parts would be developed for the customer’s new technology engine and are likely to be supplied to North America.

The company says that it expects to establish itself amongst top ten suppliers of connecting rods globally.

"We have already been supplying components to multiple locations of this customer for several years. This Rs 3,000 crores order further strengthens our relationship with them. This order is in-line with the company’s strategy to consolidate and strengthen global market share in existing portfolio," added Preetham.