Seven Indian CEOs will meet with French President Macron next Monday

France will host its 7th edition of the "Choose France Forum" on 13th May in Versailles, France. The forum will have a specific session for the India Inc., a commitment that President Macron took with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year.

"Seven Indian CEOs will meet President Macron on 13th. There will be a Franco-India forum where the Indian CEOs will interact with the French CEOs," a French official shared with Business Today Television.

The objective of the Franco-India forum is to welcome more Indian investments in France and to increase further partnership between both the countries, the officials shared.

As per officials, the seven Indian CEOs who will be traveling to Versailles this weekend are Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, Bharti Enterprises; Pankaj Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Cycles; Hari Bhatia, Founder & Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bharti group; N. Chandrasekharan, Chairman, Tata Sons; Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group; Vinita D. Gupta, CEO, Lupin Limited, and Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, of Samvardhana Motherson Group.

"The private dialogue between Indian and French CEOs will be conducted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, France, and the topic of discussion is going to be on Green city & consumption."

President Macron will address the CEOs post the private dialogue.

The Choose France Summit hosted 4 Indian CEOs last year but is looking forward to hosting 180 CEOs across the globe this year, with 20% of them coming from Asia, a number that was difficult to achieve due to the COVID situation.

Officials expect that the investment projects to be announced this year could be more than last year, and will likely cross 13 billion Euros as it was in 2023.

In 2023, France benefited from 1,815 international investment projects, which should help "over the next three years" to maintain 1,391 jobs and create 57,863.