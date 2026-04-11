Shapoorji Pallonji urges Tata Sons listing; fresh backing emerges within Trusts

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has renewed its push for a public listing of Tata Sons, reiterating that such a move is critical for transparency, governance, and unlocking shareholder value. The latest comments come amid fresh divisions within the Tata ecosystem, with some voices inside Tata Trusts backing a market debut for the group holding company.

Advertisement

“A timely listing of Tata Sons is not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution,” Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, said in a statement on Friday. He added that a listing would “reinforce corporate governance, deepen transparency and accountability.”

The SP Group, which owns around 18.4% in Tata Sons, is the largest minority shareholder and has consistently advocated for a listing. It maintains that a public market debut would help unlock value not just for institutional investors but also for millions of retail shareholders indirectly linked to listed Tata companies.

Mistry’s remarks follow recent statements by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts, who supported a listing in separate interviews with The Economic Times and The Indian Express. Tata Trusts, an umbrella body of 15 philanthropic organisations, collectively holds nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons. Their comments signal a notable shift, as the Trusts had earlier favoured keeping the holding company private while exploring an exit route for the SP Group.

Advertisement

Tata Sons' classification

The debate over listing is closely intertwined with regulatory developments. Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) scale-based regulatory framework introduced in October 2021, Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022. This classification mandated a listing by September 30, 2025. However, Tata Sons missed the deadline.

In response, the company reportedly sought to surrender its NBFC registration by reducing debt and restructuring its balance sheet. Despite this, recent RBI disclosures continue to classify Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC, indicating that its deregistration request has not yet been approved. This regulatory uncertainty has kept the listing issue firmly in focus.

RBI's revised norms

Adding another layer to the debate, the RBI has proposed revisions to its NBFC classification framework. The draft 2026 norms suggest a shift to a simpler, asset-size-based threshold, under which NBFCs with assets of ₹1 lakh crore and above would be categorised as upper layer entities. Tata Sons, with standalone assets exceeding ₹1.7 lakh crore, would likely continue to fall within this category if the rules are finalised.

Advertisement

Upper-layer NBFCs are considered systemically important and are subject to stricter regulatory oversight due to their potential impact on financial stability. The RBI’s draft proposals, open for public comments until May 4, have intensified discussions around Tata Sons’ regulatory obligations and listing prospects.

Mistry emphasised that Tata Sons has yet to present a compelling, evidence-based rationale for remaining private. “The listing of Tata Sons is fundamentally in the public interest,” he said, adding that it would improve board accountability, widen investor participation, and establish a more predictable dividend framework for Tata Trusts.

He also highlighted the broader implications, noting that improved transparency and access to capital markets could enhance the group’s ability to fund its philanthropic initiatives. “We repose full faith in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively,” Mistry said.

Tata Sons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.