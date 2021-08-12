Signify aims to make EcoLink a Rs 500 crore brand by 2023

Formerly known as Philips Lighting, Signify is expanding its presence in the air purification segment. The world leader in professional, consumer and IoT lighting, has now launched EcoLink Air Purifier with UV-C technology in the country -- an air purifier with a disinfection unit. It is a combination of HEPA filter with UV-C lighting system, where the former purifies the air of any particles whereas the latter disinfects the air of bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, by passing through the machine. However, the existing Philips air purifiers available in the market belong to Royal Philips.



With an increasing number of brands launching air purifiers with built-in UV-C lighting, Signify is playing on its expertise. “We have been working with the UV-C lighting solution for the last 35 years across the world. We have certified UVC lighting products, and we are very clear about the performance which this air purifier is going to offer. It has a Boston University certification which tells you that it's 99.9 per cent germ-free. So, the COVID-19 virus would be taken care of. We also got the certification in India through InterTek,” says Sumit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Signify Innovations, South Asia.



The Philips Ecolink air purifier will be available in three sizes. The one priced at Rs 24,999 is good enough for a 100 sq ft room size. There is a model for cleaning the air of a 400 sq ft room size priced at Rs 39,999 and the one for bigger places of up to 600 sq ft will be available for Rs 59,999. Signify believes these air purifiers could help corporations as they open offices to its employees.



The company is well-entrenched into B2B, B2C segments, and has already started taking these products to those customers. While the company is launching these air purifiers in the market now, it already has pre-booking from many corporations. Signify India R&D centre has contributed to the development of the product, however, currently, the air purifiers are imported from Europe and China.



Launched under EcoLink, this is Signify’s value brand introduced in 2019 with lighting solutions. Even though Philips has been the market leader in the lighting segment in both B2B and B2C categories, the company saw the need and opportunity to launch a value brand.



According to Joshi, EcoLink isn’t at the bottom-most part of the segment but is more of a mass popular kind of a range. Commenting on the growth of Ecolink as a brand, Joshi explains “Clearly our ambition is to make EcoLink a Rs 500 crore brand by 2023 and we are on that path. EcoLink was the fastest growing electrical brand in the very first year of its operation. We crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the very first year and our ambition was to clearly make it a bit more electrical, durable kind of brand.” To achieve its target, Signify is leveraging its distribution system.

Also read: Not so furry! Xiaomi unveils CyberDog

Also read: South Korean tech firm Hanwha invests $300 mn in Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb for 8.8%