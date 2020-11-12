Simpler, leaner Wipro; CEO Thierry Delaporte makes changes

As indicated in the earnings call to bring certain changes to the way Wipro functions, the company's CEO Thierry Delaporte in an internal email formally announced the new structure at Wipro. Starting January 1 next year, Wipro will align itself with geography-specific four Strategic Market Units (SMUs), consisting of Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). And two Global Business Lines (GBLs)focussed on digital and new-age businesses, the first being iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering & Application Services), including the service lines like Domain and Consulting, Applications & Data, Engineering and R&D and Wipro Digital. The second one will be iCORE (Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk & Enterprise Cyber Security Services) which would include the CIS, DOP and CRS service lines.

Wipro currently has seven Strategic Business Units such as BFSI, Consumer Business unit, Communications, Manufacturing and Service Lines such as data, analytics and AI, application services, Data operations and platforms, and focusses on nine geographies.

"The current complex delivery structure with multiple delivery units will be replaced by a simple delivery model that will yield economies of scale. Also, this model will provide a fillip to our goal of becoming an employer of choice, laying out well-defined career paths and creating an environment to attract, nurture and retain talent," Thierry wrote in the email.

The Americas geography-focussed new market units will have sharper focus with Americas 1 dealing with sectors such as Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation & Services, Communication, Media & Info services, Tech Products & Platforms, and LATAM. While Americas 2 will include BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy & Utilities, and Canada under it.

"Our growth has been largely dependent on the US market. It is important that we broad base our growth. The new model seeks to achieve just this. Besides ensuring adequate sector and domain focus in our go-to-market and execution, the new operating model will help drive growth in non-US markets," he further said.

The company has also created a new position of Chief Growth Officer, who would be concentrating on large deals and high growth partners. Supporting the SMU heads, he will also be overseeing marketing, analyst relationships, sales excellence and sales enablement in the company.

