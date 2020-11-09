Wipro employees to get single digit pay hike effective December 1

IT major Wipro will offer a single digit salary hike as well as promotions to its high quality performers effective December 1. Pay hike and promotions will be rewarded to employees in bands up to B3 account, who constitute about 80 per cent of the company's total workforce. The company is yet to take decision on offering salary increments to senior employees above B3 band.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm has finalised to roll out single-digit average salary hike for employees at the B3 and below levels, The Economic Times reported.

As per the report, the company has confirmed that the "increments will be in line with previous years and the increments will come along with promotions for high performers".

Earlier in April, the software major, in line with other IT companies, had deferred annual increments and scheduled promotions for the month of June for most of its employees in wake of the coronavirus-led disruptions. It had also promised to honour all campus job offers, but had said that on-boarding would happen in phases.

During the September quarter earnings announcement, Wipro had said it would give promotions to its high-performing employees in December this year. The move is meant to reward employees for maintaining business continuity amid the coronavirus crisis. Salary hike and promotions is limited to employees at the B3 and below levels, which includes 1.45 lakh employees out of the total headcount of more than 1.8 lakh.

IT industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has already rolled out salary hikes effective October 1 for all employees. Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, has announced to give salary increments to all its staff effective January next year, while it will reward special incentive to high performers in December.

By Chitranjan Kumar