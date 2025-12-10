Business Today
SMFG India Credit ramps up digital play with 25% business, loans from online channels

SMFG India Credit is deepening its commitment to a digital-first future. Its digital portfolio has climbed to almost 25% of total business, backed by strong adoption and tech upgrades.

  • Updated Dec 10, 2025 6:46 PM IST
SMFG India Credit (SMICC), a frontrunner among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), unveiled a bold leap in its digital transformation today. Nearly 25% of its total business now flows through its cutting-edge digital ecosystem, powering an impressive Asset Under Management (AUM) of approximately Rs 15,000 crore as of September 2025. This surge reflects a stellar 45% CAGR in digital operations over the last two years, cementing SMICC's vision for a scalable, tech-driven lending powerhouse.

To fuel this momentum, SMICC has earmarked nearly Rs 400 crore for its FY25–26 technology budget. This hefty investment bolsters its digital infrastructure with AI-powered underwriting, advanced analytics, real-time portfolio oversight, and behavior-based collections. Loan disbursals have sped up dramatically, delivering seamless experiences for borrowers. Beyond basic digitisation, SMICC deploys machine learning for instant credit decisions, dynamic risk assessments, and robust fraud safeguards, slashing turnaround times while prioritising customer satisfaction.

Onboarding is now fully paperless, incorporating digital CKYC, Digilocker verification, e-sign, and e-stamp features. Security is paramount, with biometric face matching, deepfake detection, and AI-driven credit evaluations ensuring compliance, speed, and audit-readiness. These innovations create a fortified, customer-first platform tailored for modern lending.

"Our digital arm, now a quarter of our business, showcases the payoff from smart tech bets," said COO Swaminathan Subramanian. "Robust scorecards, automated decisioning, API integrations, real-time communications, and slick reconciliations have supercharged processing and disbursals. Teaming with partners and fortifying our tech core keeps us agile, secure, and value-focused," he added.

Strategic fintech partnerships are the backbone of this growth, extending SMICC's reach to small merchants, gig workers, self-employed individuals, and digitally savvy segments. These alliances have turbocharged customer acquisition and diversified its loan book.

These advancements promise shorter processing times, greater scalability, and fresh product launches across SMICC's retail, MSME, affordable housing, and digital lending portfolios. As India’s credit landscape evolves, SMICC positions itself as a digital lending leader, blending innovation with reliability to drive sustainable growth.

Published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:46 PM IST
