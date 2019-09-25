Sneha Rajani to exit Sony Pictures Networks next month

Sneha Rajani, the head of film production development at Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has reportedly decided to step down. After a 20-year long stint with the company, Rajani will exit next month. Her future plans as of now are unknown.

As the head of movie production at SPN, Rajani was behind films like Piku, biopics Azhar and Soorma, and comedy films Mubarakan and Poster Boys. Before taking this role, she was EVP and Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET), SPN's flagship channel. Before that, Rajani played an instrumental role in launching Sony's movies and sports events channel, MAX.

Before joining SPN in 1999, Rajani was a consultant with Star India's DTH arm, following stints with Asia Television Network and Sri Adhikari Brothers. Her television career started off in England in 1993 as the Head of Programming for TV Asia, Europe's first Asian channel. She is a certified Chartered Accountant from England.

Commenting on Rajani's exit, NP Singh, Managing Director & CEO, SPN, said, "At an organisational level, Sneha's contributions have been game changing. She has successfully chaperoned the organisation's growth from launching Sony MAX, India's leading Hindi movies channel to leading our flagship channel, SET, and establishing SPN's theatrical division - SPNP and many more. She has been an active crusader for dignity and has led the diversity team at SPN, shaping the organisation into a truly inclusive workplace. Her dedication and commitment to the organization's cause has been unflinching and symbolic of her loyalty."

