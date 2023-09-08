Sodexo expands portfolio, launches new venture in branded patient dining

scorecardresearch
It has collaborated with the All India Institute of Ayurveda to deliver personalised dining solutions tailored to individual patient needs

SUMMARY
  • Sodexo has launched Aarogyum, its branded patient dining service, to cater to healthcare facilities’ dietary needs
  • Sodexo has partnered with the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) to offer personalised dining solutions
  • Aarogyum employs traditional Indian cooking inspired by Ayurveda
  • Patient nutrition is a significant part of Sodexo’s food business, aiming to enhance the hospital stay experience with improved taste, variety, and hygiene
  • After a successful pilot in New Delhi, Sodexo plans to expand Aarogyum to key locations nationwide over the next 12-18 months

Food service company Sodexo on Friday introduced its latest offering in branded patient dining, Aarogyum, expanding its existing portfolio that caters to doctors, students, staff, and visitors at healthcare facilities.

Sodexo has collaborated with the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) as its knowledge partner to deliver personalised dining solutions tailored to individual patient needs. The focus is on preserving nutrients through the use of whole and natural ingredients, balanced with herbs and spices. Since this is the International Year of Millets, many recipes incorporate millets. Sodexo’s Health and Care segment has developed a tailored solution for patient nutrition.

The company identified age-old practices and cooking techniques that harmoniously complement nutrition-rich dietary programs. These have been designed with the guidance of dieticians to expedite patients’ recovery alongside clinical care, the company said. Aarogyum offers wholesome meals prepared from fresh ingredients, it added.

Traditional Indian cooking methods, inspired by Ayurvedic principles, are employed to provide optimal nutrition to aid recovery. “Patient nutrition currently constitutes more than 50 per cent of our food business. Client feedback and our understanding of its pivotal role in enhancing the patient experience during a hospital stay prompted the creation of Aarogyum,” said Sharad Misra, Director of Sodexo Health & Care, India.

“It is meticulously crafted to address the specific needs of today’s hospitals, encompassing taste, variety, and hygiene. Following a successful pilot at a leading hospital in New Delhi, the positive feedback from clients and consumers has encouraged us to expand our coverage to key sites across the country over the next 12-18 months,” he said. 

Published on: Sep 08, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
