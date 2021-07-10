Square Yards to help over 5,000 property brokerage firms with branding, marketing support

Real estate consultant Square Yards will provide branding and marketing support to over 5,000 independent property brokerage firms across eight cities to boost their businesses. The company posted a 17 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 348.8 crore last fiscal from India and overseas business.

Square Yards said in a statement that it has tied up with over 5,000 independent real estate offices to establish co-branded stores across top 8 cities under preferred partner program.

These stores come with Square Yards branded signages, providing identity to partner agents, amplifying their visibility in the area and increasing consumer footfall, it said.

These partners also get preferred access to all products in Square Yards' ecosystem such as exclusive inventory from grade-A developers, mortgage platform, home furnishing and property management services.

Square Yards has identified preferred partners from its existing 1,50,000+ agent partners who have registered on its mobile-based aggregation platform Square Connect.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, says, "We have opened our tech platforms to all agents who get free listings plus leads for lifetime in addition to state-of-the-art CRM and marketing tools."

Under the preferred partner program, he said the agents would get full branding and marketing support from Square Yards to boost their online and offline presence.

"We aim to take the number of these co-branded stores to 30,000 by the end of next financial year," Shori said.

There are close to 1.5 million independent real estate agents in India who contribute to roughly 70 per cent of the new home sales, almost 100 per cent of the existing home sales and 80 per cent of all rental transactions in the country, the statement said.

Square Yards is an integrated platform for real estate and mortgages. It offers complete services -- search and discovery, transactions, mortgages, interiors, rentals, property management and post-sales services.

Square Yards has so far raised USD 50 million in equity and over USD 25 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014.

