Dividend stock: Over Rs 23 per share by Mahindra Group auto stock — record date fixed

A Mahindra Group company has declared a final dividend of Rs 23.50 per share along with its fourth quarter (Q4) results, translating into a 235 per cent payout for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The firm is SML Mahindra Ltd (formerly known as SML Isuzu).

On the earnings front, the company's net profit climbed 2.36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 898 crore from Rs 771 crore.

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Record date for dividend

SML Mahindra has fixed July 3 as the record date for the dividend payment. "The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on July 21, 2026 (Tuesday)," it stated.

"The record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend is July 3, 2026 (Friday). The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched by the Company in permitted modes after 21st July, 2026 within the stipulated timelines," SML Mahindra added.

Separately, the company informed bourses that it has appointed KN Vaidyanathan as an Internal Auditor of the Company for FY27 in place of S. Tandon & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, whose tenor was up to FY26.

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Stock performance

Shares of SML Mahindra were last seen trading 2.95 per cent higher at Rs 3,911.20. At this level, the stock has gained 38.45 per cent over the last six months.

Technically, the counter is trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 45.01. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. (don't change)

SML Mahindra trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 35.43 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.13. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 110.39 and a return on equity (RoE) of 48.34. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.23, reflecting relatively high volatility.