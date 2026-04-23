Zero1 shutdown: What Zerodha’s move signals for fintech platforms and regulatory scrutiny

The winding down of new age media network Zero1 by Zerodha citing regulatory uncertainty is seen as a significant move, as it reflects a broader industry trend, where fintech platforms are moving away from decentralised, creator-led ecosystems to more controlled communication channels, prioritising investor protection, governance, and regulatory certainty over rapid content-led expansion.

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In the backdrop of heightened scrutiny by SEBI on finfluencers and unregistered investment advisory activities and proposed use of AI to filter out such advisors, Zerodha’s decision to shut down its Zero1 creator network appears to be a strategic response to evolving regulatory expectations, said Abhishek Paliwal, Partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Paliwal told Business Today that SEBI has increasingly focused on risks arising from the blurring distinction between financial education and advice, particularly where third-party creators may disseminate content that could be construed as investment recommendations without appropriate registration or oversight.

In this context, Zerodha’s pivot to an entirely in-house content model signals a shift toward tighter compliance controls, greater editorial accountability, and reduced regulatory exposure, Paliwal said.

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Sidharth S Kumar, Principal Associate at BTG Advaya said the winding up of Zero1 underscores the need for greater clarity in the legal rules governing finfluencers and financial literacy initiatives. SEBI’s mandate, as set out in the SEBI Act, is to protect investors and support the development of the market.

SEBI, Kumar said, already has policies and has taken several initiatives for fostering investor awareness and education, in association with National Institute of Securities Market (NISM) and stock exchanges. But he noted that the initiatives are only meant to warn investors against unscrupulous schemes.

One cannot expect SEBI to single-handedly increase financial literacy among common retail investors, Kumar said.

"SEBI, with support from NISM, should set standards for basic financial education initiatives delivered by qualified professionals. These standards should also prohibit such professionals from using these initiatives for surrogate advertising of their financial services," he told Business Today.

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Zero1 was launched by Zerodha in October 2023 in collaboration with LearnApp. It was an education venture that engaged in storytellers by content creators around finance and other subjects. There was a lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative, Zerodha said in a starement, adding that "we took a call to wind this down."

"In sectors such as fintech and financial content, the regulatory perimeter is still evolving, particularly around the distinction between investor education and investment advice, as well as liability for third-party content," said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, constitutional expert.

The move to bring all content in-house reflects a risk-containment strategy, ensuring tighter compliance oversight and accountability, he said.

"However, this also raises broader concerns around innovation, as regulatory uncertainty can inadvertently discourage collaborative ecosystems and platform-based models. A calibrated framework that clearly delineates permissible activities, along with safe harbour principles for intermediaries, would be essential to strike a balance between investor protection and fostering innovation,” Rastogi told Business Today.