Despite 90% crash in Q4 net profit, Delta Corp shares zoom 18%; here's why

Shares of Delta Corp rose over 18% in the afternoon session today post Q4 earnings. Delta Corp shares climbed 18.27% to Rs 80.28 in the afternoon session today. The stock was the top gainer on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2149 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 15.19 crore with 20.69 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

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In Q4 earnings, the gaming and casino firm reported a 90% year on year crash in net profit to Rs 16.45 crore on a 11.72% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 161.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The firm incurred an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore during the quarter.

On the positive front, revenue rose from Rs 160.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter, which signalled a brighter business outlook for the gaming and the casino player. Profit too climbed 15.19% from Rs 14.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter. This led to positive investor sentiment around the stock in trade today.

The company posted profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 25.79 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 42.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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However, total expenses fell 3.16% to Rs 149.19 crore the fourth quarter compared with Rs 154.06 crore in Q4 FY25.

Falling input costs also pushed the stock higher as cost of material consumed came at Rs 13.23 crore, falling 13.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 45.07 crore (up 17.43% YoY), and license fees & registration charges stood at Rs 27.71 crore (down 8.82% YoY) during the period under review.

The Board of Directors have recommended, subject to the approval of the equity shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, a dividend on equity shares of 50% that is 0.50 paise per Equity Share.