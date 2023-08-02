Supriya Lifescience ties up with US-based Plasma Nutrition, stock surges 7%

Mumbai-based Supriya Lifescience has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Plasma Nutrition, which specialises in innovative consumer products, for manufacturing Ingredient Optimized Protein (ioProtein).

The strategic partnership involves an exclusive technology licensing agreement, under which Supriya Lifescience will get the sole rights for manufacturing and marketing ioProtein in India.

Following the announcement, shares of Supriya Lifescience surged by more than 7 per cent. At 3.45 PM, the shares were trading at Rs 278.00, up by 7.52 per cent.

ioProtein is a patented process (patent pending in the US). The protein powder is designed for protein supplements and boasts a significant advantage, and it is highly bioavailable.

According to Plasma Nutrition’s description, ioProtein naturally enhances your body’s own ability to use protein, allowing your body to get the most out of the nutritional products you take every day.

The primary purpose of this collaboration is to bring the optimised protein into the Indian market.

During the term of the agreement, Supriya Lifescience will lead the manufacturing and marketing of ioProtein in India. This marks the introduction of a new category of protein powders in the Indian market, and it is relatively healthier compared to other popular protein powders available through various gyms, general stores, and digital marketing channels.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive partner of Plasma Nutrition, Inc in introducing the innovative ioProtein to the Indian market," said Dr Saloni Wagh, Executive Director at Supriya Lifescience.

“This strategic partnership represents our commitment to providing high-nutrition solutions to consumers in India. With ioProtein's high bioavailability and its unmatched advantage, we are confident that the 'IO' technology will revolutionise the nutrition industry and become the preferred choice for health-conscious individuals," Wagh added.

“We are excited to collaborate with Supriya Lifescience and bring our patented ioProtein technology to India," said Chris Flynn-Rozanski, co-founder & CEO at Plasma Nutrition, Inc.

"India's rapidly growing demand for protein supplements present an excellent opportunity for us to introduce this highly bioavailable protein powder, which has already been well-received in other markets. We believe this partnership will create a new standard for protein supplementation in India," Flynn-Rozanski said.

Established in 1987, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a global leading manufacturer of Active pharmaceutical Ingredients. Our state-of-the-art facility is certified by USFDA, EDQM, EUGMP, NMPA & Health Canada. Its manufacturing facility is located in Khed, Maharashtra.

