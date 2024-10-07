Suresh Narayanan to retire from Nestle India in 2025, Amazon's Manish Tiwary to take over as MD

Nestle India’s chairman and managing director, Suresh Narayanan, will retire from the company effective July 31, 2025. He will be succeeded by Manish Tiwary, currently the country leader at Amazon India, who will take over as managing director from August 1, 2025, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Narayanan has been with Nestle for over 26 years, playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth and navigating significant challenges. He took charge as managing director in 2015, a period marked by the Maggi noodles crisis, where he successfully revived the brand after it faced a nationwide ban.

He was appointed chairman and managing director later that same year in October.

Tiwary, who brings nearly three decades of experience in the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors, has been with Amazon India since 2016 following a 20-year career at Unilever. An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Tiwary currently holds directorships at Amazon Digital Services Private Limited and More Consumer Brands Private Limited. He will step down from these positions by October 30, 2024, before joining Nestle.

Narayanan's tenure at Nestle India has been marked by his leadership during turbulent times, most notably steering the company through the Maggi crisis. With over 30 years of experience in the FMCG sector, his career includes leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever before joining Nestle in 1999 as Executive Vice President for Sales in India. His global experience includes stints as Chairman and CEO of Nestle Philippines, as well as roles in Indochina, Singapore, and Egypt.

Narayanan’s academic background includes a Master's degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and executive development from IMD and the London Business School. His legacy at Nestle India includes not only stabilizing and growing the business but also cementing the company’s leadership in the FMCG industry.

Tiwary's appointment signals a new chapter for Nestle India as it continues to build on Narayanan’s foundation while adapting to a rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

