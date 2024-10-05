Swiggy launches XL EV Fleet to cater to bulk orders, just in time for festive season

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has introduced its Swiggy XL EV fleet to handle bulk food orders, a service that is particularly timely as the festive season begins. Officially launched in Gurugram on the day of the Haryana elections, this new fleet of electric vehicles is set to cater to large gatherings, ensuring seamless delivery for events and celebrations.

On its first day of service, the Swiggy XL fleet delivered 3,500 meals to electoral officials across 580 polling stations in the Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. The company provided the service free of charge to the District Administration as part of its contribution to the election process. A total of 20 electric vehicles delivered meals, offering dinner on October 4 and breakfast and lunch on October 5.

The Swiggy XL fleet has been designed with temperature-controlled compartments to ensure food quality, making it ideal for large-scale events. The fleet's eco-friendly electric vehicles also contribute to Swiggy’s sustainability efforts by reducing the need for multiple delivery trips.

Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace, highlighted the timing of the launch, noting the importance of bulk orders during the festive season when friends and families come together. "Swiggy XL will ensure that there is no interruption in parties and gatherings and no delay in large orders," Bhakoo said. He added that the service would be expanded to more cities in the coming weeks.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav praised Swiggy’s initiative, stating, “It is heartening to see young homegrown tech start-up companies like Swiggy recognise their citizen responsibility and contribute to the electoral process in their way.”

Swiggy also reflected on its involvement, with Vice President of Corporate Affairs Dinker Vashisht calling it a “humble tribute” to the spirit of Indian democracy.