SUV demand lifts passenger vehicle sales past 4.5 million units in 2025

Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 5% year-on-year to cross the 4.5 million mark in calendar year 2025, compared with 4.3 million units sold in 2024, according to industry estimates.

Wholesales by automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were buoyed by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform that came into effect in September. Prior to the tax cut, the industry had witnessed de-growth in the first half of the ongoing financial year.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by volume, saw its wholesales jump 9% year-on-year, from 2.06 million units in 2024 to 2.25 million units in 2025. “We have done the highest-ever wholesale and retail sales in the last 42 years,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

The share of SUVs rose from 53.8% in 2024 to 55.8% in 2025, Banerjee said. Maruti Suzuki’s SUV share increased to 30.7% in the December quarter.

While SUVs continue to dominate, Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level sedan, the Dzire, emerged as the top-selling model in calendar year 2025. “The Dzire has been an outlier, standing ahead of so many SUVs.” With sales of around 214,000 units, the Dzire stayed ahead of the Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV and the Tata Nexon compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales rose from 1.79 million units in 2024 to 1.87 million units in 2025. “We are carrying network stock of just three days, and our pending bookings are close to 175,000,” Banerjee said.

“The tailwinds will continue in 2026. If the monsoon is good this year, there is no reason why the auto industry should not grow at a rate of 6–7%,” he added.

Small car wholesales rebounded in December following the GST rate cut in September. Sales of Maruti Suzuki’s mini segment cars—Alto and S-Presso—surged 92% year-on-year to 14,225 units in December, with the Alto accounting for about 10,800 units.

“Our production team is recalibrating lines based on market demand. In December, we were able to cater to small car demand by reducing production of some other models,” Banerjee said.

CNG-powered vehicles accounted for 37% of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales.

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki reported retail sales of 286,000 units, its highest ever, compared with 252,000 units in December 2024.