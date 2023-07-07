scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Suzlon Energy says board approved raising funds up to Rs 2,000 cr

On Friday, Suzlon's scrip on BSE closed 0.85% higher at Rs 17.8

Wind energy firm Suzlon Energy Ltd on Friday said its board raising funds up to Rs 2,000 crore, which represents nearly 10% m-cap of the firm.

"Board approved issuance of number of fully paid-up equity shares and / or convertible bonds (CBs), and / or non-convertible debt instruments and / or any other instruments and / or combination of instruments through one or more private offerings or qualified institutions placement and / or
any combination thereof, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore," said Suzlon in a stock exchange filing.

On Friday, Suzlon's scrip on BSE closed 0.85% higher at Rs 17.8.

ICICI Securities initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy with a buy call in June end. It assigned a target price of Rs 22 for the renewable energy stock.

Suzlon Energy logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter led by lower expenses. It posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022. Total income from operations fell to Rs 1,699.96 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,478.73 crore a year ago. Total expenses declined to Rs 1,628.39 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 2,511.70 crore a year ago.

Published on: Jul 07, 2023, 8:55 PM IST
