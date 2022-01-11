Tata Consumer Products appoints Gharry Eccles as president of international business

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday announced appointment of Gharry Eccles as the president of its international business with effect from January 17.



Eccles will replace Adil Ahmad, who will be retiring from the company on May 31, 2022 after a successful tenure of seven years, Tata Consumer Products said in a release.



"During his tenure, Adil led several initiatives to strengthen the International Business and deliver strong performance across key markets. Gharry will work closely with Adil over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition," it said.



Also Read: Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year: Brijesh Patel

Eccles will be based in Greenford, London, He was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide, a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills, where he was Vice President, with business responsibility for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand covering over 1,000 employees, three factories and two R&D centres.



Eccles brings rich experience in consumer products from organisations such as PZ Cussons PLC, Muller Dairy Ltd, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly Clarke, Europe, the Tata Group company said.



Shares of Tata Consumer Products closed 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 738.60 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tata Consumer Products doubles in value