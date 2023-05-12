Tata Motors Q4 results: Firm posts net profit of Rs 5,408 cr, declares Rs 2 dividend

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday reported a second consecutive quarterly profit, helped by price hikes and strong demand for cars in its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stable as well as for commercial trucks.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore for the January to March quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the year-ago period.

It also declared its first dividend in nearly seven years, of Rs 2 per share. On Friday, Tata Motors' scrip on BSE closed 0.8% higher at Rs 515.65.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors said: “The year ended on a strong note with all automotive verticals delivering robust performances leading to multiple all-time high achievements. The distinct strategy employed by each business is delivering, in unison, leading to a sharp improvement in overall results. We remain confident on growth with cash flow generation, to achieve our stated goals.”

The company's revenue from operations rose 35% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 78,439 crore in Q4FY22.

"We remain optimistic on the demand situation despite near term uncertainties and expect a moderate inflationary environment in the near term. In this context, we aim to further improve and deliver a strong performance in FY24. The momentum is expected to build through the year factoring in seasonality, stabilisation of JLR supply chain and post RDE impact in India," the automaker said in a stock exchange filing.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted revenues of 7.1 billion pounds, up 49% year on year, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Full year revenue for FY23 stood at 22.8 billion pounds, up 25% compared with FY22, as chip supply improved further.

''For the fiscal year ahead, while we are mindful of the headwinds that remain, our target is to increase EBIT margins to over 6% and deliver significantly positive free cash flow to reduce our net debt further, while increasing investment to 3 billion pounds,'' JLR's interim CEO Adrian Mardell stated.

The brand expects the gradual improvements in chip supply to continue during the fiscal year.

JLR reported a 24% year-on-year increase in dispatches in the fourth quarter to dealers at 94,649 units.

FY23 wholesales stood at 3,21,362 units, up 9%, as compared with that of FY22.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company recorded its third successive year of industry-beating growth to register its highest-ever annual domestic sales and achieving a robust 46% sales growth over FY22.

Going forward, the company expects to continue delivering on new product launches, debottleneck capacities and drive EV penetration further to deliver market-beating growth in coming years, he added.

For FY23, domestic passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 5.38 lakh units, up 45% as compared with 2021-22 fiscal.

On the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors said the company aims for higher realisations and cost savings to secure double-digit EBITDA margins for FY24 and improve the performance of all business verticals.

The company's commercial vehicle domestic business grew by 22% in FY23 as compared with FY22.

Commercial vehicle wholesales in domestic market last fiscal stood at 3.92 lakh units, up 22% as compared to FY22.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share (100% of face value) and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders subject to approval by the shareholders.

Tata Motors said there was a net auto debt reduction of Rs 13,800 crore in FY23.

The India business net debt was lowest in 15 years at Rs 6,200 crore, it added.

With inputs from PTI