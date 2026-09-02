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HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Top stock picks amid rise in defence capex 

HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Top stock picks amid rise in defence capex 

HAL4,715.40(1.92%)

HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares, according to Jefferies are set to hit the Rs 490 mark in a year, amounting to a 19% upside.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 11:34 AM IST
HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Top stock picks amid rise in defence capex Data Patterns stock has received a price target of Rs 5545 from Jefferies. The brokerage fixed an upside of 23% for the stock from the previous close.

Shares of defence sector firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Data Patterns are in focus today after Jefferies termed these stocks as its top industrial picks. Jefferies assigned a price target of Rs 6,800 to the HAL stock, an upside of 42% from the current level. HAL has visibility of 16% EPS CAGR over FY26-30E on order book execution.

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The defence stock has already gained 36% from 52 week low of Rs 3479.20 reached on March 30, 2026. It has risen 20% in six months and climbed 140% in three years.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares, according to Jefferies are set to hit the Rs 490 mark in a year, amounting to a 19% upside. Bharat Electronics shares have gained 194% in three years and risen 538% in five years. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Data Patterns stock has received a price target of Rs 5545 from Jefferies. The brokerage fixed an upside of 23% for the stock from the previous close. Data Patterns shares have gained 71% in 2026 and risen 80.49% in five years. It has gained 110% from the 52 week low of Rs 2131 reached on January 27, 2026.

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Jefferies said defence capex rose 35% in July 2026. Defence capex is up 41% YoY YTD on a strong base of 73% YoY growth in FY26 till July 2025. This is tracking well ahead of 18% YoY FY27 BE growth. 26% of FY27 budgeted estimates has been achieved in 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 11:32 AM IST
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