Annu Projects turns wealth destroyer on Dalat Street debut; shares list at 27% discount

Shares of Annu Projects disappointed investors at the stock market debut on Wednesday, September 02 as the EPC solutions player was listed at 72 on NSE, a steep discount of 27.27 per cent against the issue price of Rs 99 apeice. Similarly, the stock settled at a sharp discount of 24.24 per cent against the given issue price at Rs 75 on BSE Ltd.
According to the listing price, investors made a loss of Rs 4,077 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Annu Projects has been sharply below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of Annu Projects were trading at a discount of Rs 7-8 apeice in the grey market, suggesting nearly 7-8 per cent for weakness on listing.