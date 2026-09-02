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Annu Projects turns wealth destroyer on Dalat Street debut; shares list at 27% discount

Annu Projects turns wealth destroyer on Dalat Street debut; shares list at 27% discount

KFINTECH918.00(2.08%)

Annu Projects sold its shares in the price band of Rs 94-99 apiece, applied for a minimum of 151 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 165 crore between August 25-28.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Annu Projects turns wealth destroyer on Dalat Street debut; shares list at 27% discountNew Delhi-based Annu Projects is an EPC player. It is engaged in the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infra.

Shares of Annu Projects disappointed investors at the stock market debut on Wednesday, September 02 as the EPC solutions player was listed at 72 on NSE, a steep discount of 27.27 per cent against the issue price of Rs 99 apeice. Similarly, the stock settled at a sharp discount of 24.24 per cent against the given issue price at Rs 75 on BSE Ltd.

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According to the listing price, investors made a loss of Rs 4,077 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Annu Projects has been sharply below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of Annu Projects were trading at a discount of Rs 7-8 apeice in the grey market, suggesting nearly 7-8 per cent for weakness on listing.

IPO of Annu Projects was open for bidding between August 25 and August 28 as the company raised a total of Rs 175 crore from its primary offering, which was entirely fresh share sale 1,76,83,000 equity shares. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 94-99 apeice, with a lot size of 151 equity shares.

According to the data, the IPO of Rajputana Stainless was subscribed 2.93 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 513.26 crore through 1.42 lakh applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 1.72 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 3.55 times. Retail portion was booked 2.68 times.

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New Delhi-based Annu Projects is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It is engaged in the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infrastructure across telecom infrastructure, sewerage infrastructure vertical and gas pipeline vertical.

Brokerage firms had a mixed views on the IPO of Annu Projects, citing concerns over cash flows, dependence on government contracts and customer concentration as key risks. Mefcom Capital Markets was the sole book running lead manager of the IPO of Annu Projects while Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:51 AM IST
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