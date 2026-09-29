Tata Sons listing may have no immediate rating impact, S&P says

The statement comes after Tata Trusts proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons. The restructuring, proposed on Monday, is aimed at taking Tata Sons outside the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory definitions of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a core investment company (CIC).

According to Tata Trusts advisor Farokh N. Subedar, the proposal originated from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and was sent to Tata Sons on September 28. The Tata Sons board will need to approve it before it is placed before the RBI.

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S&P sees no immediate rating change

S&P’s assessment indicates that the proposed changes do not, by themselves, warrant an immediate adjustment to the ratings of the rated Tata entities.

The potential listing of Tata Sons remains a longer-term consideration. S&P said an IPO could affect its group support assessment if public shareholders result in increased scrutiny of capital allocation across Tata group companies. The impact would depend on how the group’s ownership structure evolves.

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Tata Sons seeks a new regulatory route

The proposed merger is different from Tata Sons’ earlier plan to remain a CIC while seeking deregistration from the RBI framework. Subedar said the earlier approach had not found favour with the central bank, prompting Tata Trusts to identify a different regulatory structure.

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Under the new proposal, Tata Sons would absorb TESS and TCE, both operating, non-financial businesses. Tata Trusts said the enlarged entity had operating revenues of about Rs 1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 40,072 crore from financial assets. Operating revenue would account for 64.3% of total income.

The restructuring is intended to take Tata Sons outside the CIC definition. Tata Trusts said the resulting entity would have net assets of Rs 2,00,158 crore, of which Rs 1,77,120 crore, or 88.5%, would comprise investments in group companies. This would keep the proportion below the 90% threshold applicable to CICs.

The proposal is subject to approval by the Tata Sons board and the RBI. Tata Trusts has also informed the RBI and said the restructuring is intended to retain Tata Sons’ unlisted status.

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