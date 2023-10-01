TCS to announce Q2 results on Oct 11, fixes record date for interim dividend 

Q2 2023 earnings: IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart its second-quarter earnings season by announcing the results for the quarter ending September 30 on October 11. The company will consider an interim dividend to be paid to the equity shareholders on October 19. TCS shares will likely trade ex-dividend on the day or a day before the record date.

“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of Thursday, October 19, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose,” TCS said in a filing.

In Q1 2023, the IT firm also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for its shareholders at a face value of Re 1 each. The interim dividend is paid to equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares.

TCS share movement, block deals

As of 4 pm on Friday, the IT bellwether’s shares traded at 3,530.75 apiece on the BSE and 3,525 apiece on the NSE. TCS witnessed five block deals worth Rs 197 crore during the ending week of September. Around 55.07 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3.529.

TCS Q1 results 2023

The IT bellwether posted an on-year rise of 16.83 per cent in its net profit of Rs 11,074 crore for the June quarter. TCS logged a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore in the same period last year. TCS’ Q1 revenue stood at Rs 59,381 crore, up 12.55 on-year from Rs 52,758 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebit margin for the quarter came in at 23.10 per cent, up by 10 basis points year-on-year. Deal wins in the same period stood at $10.20 billion.

TCS said that in terms of major markets, the UK led growth with a 16.1 per cent rise, North America grew 4.6 per cent and Continental Europe grew 3.4 per cent. Among emerging markets, Middle East and Africa grew 15.2 per cent, India grew 14 per cent, Latin America grew 13.5 per cent, and Asia-Pacific grew 4.7 per cent.

