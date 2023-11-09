TCS top recruiter at IIM Ahmedabad's summer internship program, all PGP students placed

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the top recruiter during the Cluster 3 of the summer placements at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)

Cluster 3 of placements

The college placement committee announced that the IT company made 19 offers during the placement session. FinIQ and Tata Steel followed with the second and third highest number of offers.

The management college noted in a statement that close to 40 firms participated in the third cluster of the summer placement for the 2025 class of post-graduate programme in management.

Summer placement process

Moreover, as per the information provided by the placement cell, companies participating in the hiring round comprised twelve cohorts.

These included, banking, financial services and insurance, consumer technology, core manufacturing and infrastructure, education tech, enterprise tech, financial tech, gaming and sports, IT consulting and analytics, renewable energy and green tech, social enterprises and NGOs, government enterprises as well as artificial intelligence.

Top companies recruiting at IIM A

Some of the major companies from enterprise tech that participated in the round were Atlassian Corporation, Google, Ikigai Labs and Adobe.

Furthermore, there was a four times growth in companies hiring from the core manufacturing and infrastructure cohort. Not just established players, but several new companies participated in the round. These included Uppskale, British Petroleum, Karkinos, GyanSys, MetalKraft, NPCI, Hurrey and Silvista.

Top recruiters

IIM Ahmedabad concluded the summer internship round by placing all the candidates within the three-cluster process. Management consulting company Boston Consulting Group made 22 during Cluster 1 and the Mahindra Group made 11 offers during Cluster 2, making them the top recruiters during the summer internship.

The institute noted in a release, “We witnessed the participation of several well-established companies as well as new players in the summer internship process. All students from the 2025 class of post graduate program were placed for summer internships.”