TCS warns employees of disciplinary action if WFO goals not met

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent memos warning of disciplinary proceedings to employees who do not comply with the company's Work from Office norms.

The email sent to employees reads: "You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect."

Business Today had previously reported in January that the IT company had put up a ‘Return to Office’ goal for its employees.

The email sent to managers back then read, “Hi All, I request all the appraisers to assign the below RTO (Return To Office) goal immediately to all your team members.”

“Goal - Return to office; Target - Average 3 days a week from the nearest TCS office,” which accounts to roughly 12 days a month.

TCS responded to Business Today's queries and said, "We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last 2 years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation and enabling better integration."

"Over the last several months we have been encouraging associates in India to return to office and spend 3 days a week at the workplace. This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate. For now, we have not communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation," they added.

In FY 2023 TCS successfully onboarded over 44,000 freshers. During the quarter ending March 2023, Q4FY23, the company added 821 employees to its workforce, bringing the total headcount to 614,795 as of March 31, 2023. TCS reported a net addition of 22,600 employees for FY23.

In terms of financial performance, TCS announced a 14.8 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs ,436 crore, for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The company's consolidated revenue from operations also experienced growth, reaching Rs 59,162 crore, a 17 per cent increase compared to the year-ago quarter's Rs 50,591 crore.

The IT major also declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share.

