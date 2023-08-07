Tech Mahindra appoints former Infosys, CitiusTech veteran Atul Soneja as COO

Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra announced in an exchange filing on Monday that Atul Soneja, former CitiusTech and Infosys veteran, would be joining the company as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, noted in a release, “On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I am happy to welcome Atul Soneja to Tech Mahindra. His rich experience and vast knowledge of the industry, combined with his relentless dedication to automation, make him an ideal candidate to lead our operations."

Soneja was formerly the COO of CitiusTech and was responsible for managing the overall delivery, service lines and operations of the company. He has been working in the IT services sector for over 28 years.

Soneja said after the announcement of his appointment, “I am thrilled to join the leadership team of Tech Mahindra. I believe it is a business with an extraordinary global mark, a strong brand portfolio, a highly skilled team, and an unparallel reputation as a leader in technology. My vision is to continue the momentum that Tech Mahindra has by leveraging next-gen technologies."

Gurnani added, "We are confident that Atul’s expertise will help us drive growth and enhance our capability to deliver innovative solutions."

Prior to CitiusTech, Soneja held several leadership roles in Infosys and its subsidiaries, including managing multi-billion service lines across multiple industry segments like financial services, retail and manufacturing, to heading the AI and automation platform business of Edgeverve, a subsidiary of Infosys.

Infosys veteran Soneja joins Mohit Joshi, who is currently the CEO designate of Tech Mahindra and was formerly associated with Infosys.

On Soneja's appointment, Joshi said, “We are happy to welcome Atul Soneja as our COO. He complements our high-performance culture, and his execution-focused approach, firm belief in extreme ownership and zeal to build a collaborative culture make him the perfect choice to lead our operations. With him on board, we look forward to driving scale and growth globally.”



For Q1FY24, Tech Mahindra reported a disappointing set of numbers. The net profit declined by over 38 per cent QoQ and revenue dropping by 4.1 per cent QoQ. The company's EBIT margins stood at 6.8 per cent, falling by 440 bps QoQ.

