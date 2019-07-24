Tech Mahindra goes green! Deploys e-Verito sedans to ferry employees at Hyderabad campus

Tech Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Mahindra Logistics for introducing and operating electric vehicles (EVs) for employee transportation to and from its Hyderabad offices, according to an official announcement.

"Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra e-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra's Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from July 24, 2019," the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the $1 billion private equity division of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group. It is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialised in supply chain management and people transport solutions.

Commenting on the development, CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, "Sustainable mobility is the need of the hour. With environment and people at the core of our business, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to drive this shift to electric mobility."

"We are happy to partner with Mahindra Logistics to accomplish the collective vision of improved electric mobility that will help us shape a sustainable future. We look forward to adding more electric vehicles at our offices globally," he added.

As part of its go-green initiative, MLL's People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims to take the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020, the company said.

"One of MLL's purpose principles is 'sustaining the environment' and we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and also align our business practices accordingly. We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra to take this step towards a greener future," said Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO -Mahindra Logistics.

Shares of Mahindra Logistics closed trade at Rs 659.85, down 1.68 per cent, as compared to the previous close on the BSE.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

