The race to $100 billion

India's largest company, Reliance Industries (RIL), which earlier this year reclaimed its top ranking as India's most valuable company, is now on its way to become, possibly, the first Indian company to touch the $100 billion mark. The company's current market value hovers between $90-91 billion, making it the first Indian company to touch that figure.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had, for long, been the front-runner to touch the coveted $100 billion mark, being India's most valued company for last 6 years. It had touched a peak market cap of $88 billion three years back, before sliding down. It is currently valued at $77.85 billion.

The two are the exclusive members of the Rs 5 lakh crore club, though at Rs 5.80 lakh crore, RIL is edging closer to the Rs 6 lakh crore mark - which has never been attained by any Indian company.



TCS, though, has an edge over RIL since it listed 13 years back, giving a higher return to shareholders, though more number of people have profited from RIL shares than from TCS shares.

While RIL earns just 17 paise more from its overseas sales, for every rupee earned in India, TCS earns nearly Rs 15 from overseas for every rupee it earns from India.

RIL however, does steal a march over TCS when it comes to having happy employees, with the average pay packet at the Mukesh Ambani owned enterprise more than double of what an average employee at the Tata company earns.