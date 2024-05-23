This brand wants to change the fashion game - one sunglass at a time

In the world of fashion, finding the perfect balance between style and affordability often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack, especially when it comes to sunglasses — which can truly transform a look like no other accessory. But at the same time, sunglasses are more of a ‘need’ than a fashion statement now.

So, it is barely surprising that brands are leaping in to fill this gap. QUE is one such brand.

The mass premium eyewear brand is aiming to bridge the gap between luxury and affordability in the sunglasses market.

Speaking to Business Today, QUE's Co-founders Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish talked about how they noticed that the market lacked stylish sunglasses in a not-so-high range. High-end brands like Gucci and Prada catered to the luxury segment, while budget options were abundant, but the middle range remained unaddressed.

Abhishek, who oversees logistics and supply chains, reflected on this realisation, "We noticed that no brand catered to middle-range purchasing. Our goal was to provide high-quality, stylish sunglasses at a reasonable price." Shashank is in charge of marketing, and Vagish is the mastermind behind the website.

While their journey started in 2016-17, they initially struggled with scaling and expansion. It wasn’t until recently when the trio came together that the magic happened.

Cut to now — when QUE is making waves with its latest campaign starring Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador and strategic partner — a significant step for the brand.

Dhawan’s involvement with the mass premium sunglasses brand goes beyond a typical endorsement, he is a stakeholder and strategic investor. “I believe that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and QUE believes in empowering individuals to showcase their style with confidence. I am delighted to be associated with a brand that is making luxury eyewear accessible, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact QUE will continue to make in the fashion world,” said Dhawan.

They plan to introduce new products quite frequently to keep up with fast fashion trends, while not cutting down on quality and design. "We aim to provide quality that backs the price we are asking," co-founder Shashank emphasised. "Our products are made of premium materials and designed to meet high standards."

While the journey so far has been eventful, there’s still a long way to go. QUE that now offers stylish and affordable options only for its male customers, have plans to expand their range to cater to women, which is currently limited to only 5-6 styles.

The founders also want to eventually transform the eyewear brand into a lifestyle brand, eventually expanding to products like footwear and bags.

The word ‘QUE’ is derived from the Spanish word for "what”, quite apt for a brand that intends to symbolise curiosity and self-redefinition.