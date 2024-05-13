This Indian firm took its staff on a fully-paid trip to Baku, plans Singapore trip next year

An Indian firm has grabbed a lot of eyeballs for treating its staff with all-expenses paid, international trips. Excellent Publicity, an advertising firm has been taking its employees on lavish international all-expense paid trips since 2018. Starting with Thailand in 2018, Dubai and Bali in 2022 and just recently, Baku in March 2024, this Indian firm has constantly been setting up the bar.

As mentioned by one of the employees, the commercial hub of Azerbaijan, Baku, have been one of ‘The Best Trips’ they had. During the trips, the employees had the chance to visit some of the most famous places like Fire Mountain, Nizami Streets, Old Baku City, and also experienced snow fall at Shahdag. Out of 55 people who were on the trip - 15 were sitting in a flight for the first time, while 43 people were going out of India for the first time.

Vishal Maher, an employee at Excellent Publicity shared his experience at a social media. He wrote, "It was an enriching experience. #bakuazerbaijan. The experience of the trip was super duper fun. We were in a new country, in a new city with new people with the best team and we enjoyed it amazingly. Every day a new adventure, especially Shahdag was the best day I experienced the 1st snow fall of my life and I was feeling like I just wanted to stay there only."

Vaishal Dalal, Chairman & co-founder, has himself been recognised among the Top 100 Leaders in India. He said, "Our company thrives because of their contributions, so it's our responsibility to show gratitude and acknowledge their relentless efforts."

The company has announced Goa as the next destination for its employees in November 2024, followed by Singapore in August 2025.

Excellent Publicity is a 12-year-young company and runs with a team of 150 people.