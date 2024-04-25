Nearly half of India's Gen Z ready to embark on first independent trips abroad: Skyscanner

Nearly half – 47 per cent – of India's Gen Z population are eagerly planning their first independent leisure trips abroad, without their parents or guardians, Skyscanner revealed in its latest report. The report titled ‘First Trip with Skyscanner’ unveiled that 81 per cent of India's Gen Z are choosing to plan their first overseas adventure after landing their first job or receiving their first paycheck.

In order to fulfil their plans, 2 in 3 young Indians are diligently saving while only 1 in 5 are utilising buy-now-pay-later options to make their travel dreams a reality sooner.

Skyscanner’s Travel and Destinations Expert, Mohit Joshi said, “Gen Zs in India are passionate about exploration! Whether it is their desire to seize the opportunity of semester breaks and long weekends to fuel their wanderlust (42 per cent), or celebrate special milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, or graduations (39 per cent), their passion for travel is undeniable."

The report found that food is an integral part of the travel experience for most young travellers, with Indians doing a fair bit of research to find vegetarian-friendly options and restaurants (43 per cent) that offer a top-tier culinary experience tailored to their dietary preferences.

Contrary to popular belief that Gen Z leans towards social media (34 per cent) for travel advice, it was discovered that the young Indian travellers are turning to their trusted circle of friends (65 per cent) and family (48 per cent) for valuable travel advice. While seeking approval from parents and guardians to plan a trip may seem unusual to many, it is a common practice for Indians. In fact, 58 per cent young travellers now feel confident about receiving a green signal from them.

Europe's vibrant culture and historic landmarks were found to draw many young Indian Gen Z travellers, with over 40 per cent listing it as their top destination.

Monika Guwalani, a former investment banker turned travel content creator, highlighted the important role of financial freedom when planning your travel. She said, "Embracing travel dreams needs smart money moves. Just a few months ago, I swapped my 9-to-5 job for a digital nomad lifestyle that I lead with financially savvy hacks. There are many ways in which you can embark on your path to wanderlust too, without breaking the bank. Start by building your travel fund like a treasure chest, setting aside a portion each month."