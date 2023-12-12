Three days a week': Infosys pushes employees to return to office

Indian IT services company Infosys has instructed employees to work from office at least three days a week, an internal email revealed. The email further noted that the company plans to soon make work from office mandatory for employees.

“Please start coming to the office at least 3 days a week. It will become mandatory very shortly,” an email sent to employees from the vertical heads of the Bengaluru-based software company read.

Late October, a similar directive was sent to employees working in the band 5 and band 6 levels at the company, who were asked to work from office 10 days in a month.

Interestingly, before the work from office directives were issued by the company management, the IT major’s CEO, Salil Parekh, claimed that Infosys was ‘flexible’ when it comes to remote work.

“There are some instances, for example, with specific client work or specific type of engagement where we feel it’s better that everyone is working together. But in general, our view is we want to support this flexible approach. It’s something that we believe is appropriate given how we’ve set up the work-from-home infrastructure," he said during the company’s Q2 FY24 earnings call.

Infosys is not the only IT services company that has asked its employees to work from the office. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys' peer, has also instructed certain teams to work from office full time.

K Krithivasan, CEO, TCS, had said during the earnings conference, “We believe working from the office is good for the associates, customers and TCS. You're talking only about work output in terms of how they deliver to customers, but how do they get mentored on culture? How do they get mentored on how they deal with customers and colleagues."

Infosys reported 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,212 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 6,026 crore in the year ago quarter.

The IT major's revenue in the September quarter rose 6.7 per cent to Rs 38,994 crore in Q2 against Rs 36,538 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company reported a 3.6 per cent rise in revenue in dollar terms to $4,718 million in Q2 against $4,555 million in the September quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2.2 per cent from $4,617 million.