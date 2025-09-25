Trademark clash: Radico Khaitan barred from using mark similar to Piccadily’s CASHMIR

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has secured an interim injunction against Radico Khaitan Limited in a trademark dispute concerning vodka products. The case was filed in the Hon’ble District Court of Karnal following the launch of Radico Khaitan’s ‘KASHMYR’ vodka, which Piccadily claims is phonetically similar to its registered trademarks ‘CASHMIR’ and ‘CASHMERE’.

Piccadily had registered the CASHMERE trademark in 2015 for a luxury vodka product and subsequently secured registrations in international territories. The company also registered the CASHMIR mark in 2023 and launched its first luxury vodka under that brand in May 2025. Shortly afterward, in July 2025, Radico Khaitan introduced KASHMYR, a vodka in the same category and at a similar price point, which Piccadily argued could cause consumer confusion.

The District Court of Karnal, on 23 September 2025, passed an interim order under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC, restraining Radico Khaitan and its affiliates from manufacturing, selling, advertising, promoting, or otherwise using the mark ‘KASHMYR’, whether in isolation, with prefixes or suffixes, or in any form deceptively similar to Piccadily’s trademarks. The injunction will remain in place until the final adjudication of the case.

A spokesperson for Piccadily said the company initiated the suit to protect its intellectual property and brand identity, emphasizing that the matter remains sub judice. They also confirmed that there are no expected financial implications due to the injunction, and Piccadily will provide further updates as material developments occur.

The court order also prevents Radico Khaitan’s subsidiaries, officers, agents, and any parties acting on their behalf from using or passing off the KASHMYR mark in a way that could result in unfair competition or dilution of Piccadily’s trademarks.