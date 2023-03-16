Truecaller opens its largest office space outside Sweden headquarters in Bengaluru

Truecaller, the global communications and Caller ID platform, inaugurated its new and largest office in Bengaluru today. This establishment was virtually inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology.

As per the Stockholm-headquartered company's statement, the launch of the Bengaluru office marks a significant milestone in Truecaller’s journey in India. Since Truecallers entered India a decade ago, it has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India. Its Bengaluru facility can accommodate up to 250 employees.

While inaugurating the office, Chandrasekhar said, “Office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world. The government’s vision and focus is on enabling entrepreneurship and expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India.”

“The journey to where we are today in 2023 as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing ecosystems in the world has been a result of the hard work of many years where our Prime Minister had outlined and set out one of the key goals of making India a technology enabler. Wishing all of you at Truecaller the very best, and I hope you continue to grow, thrive and succeed,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder of Truecaller, said, “I am very proud to be here for this inauguration and see our India footprint grow. This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India. We want to continue to serve India’s digital society and economy with the best experience on our app, with safety and privacy as core operating principles."

He further said that the company's growth in India has been closely linked to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet. He complimented the minister for accelerating this digital revolution. “We are delighted and thank him for supporting our journey. We remain committed to the safety of our users and the values of Digital India of an open, trusted, safe and accountable internet,” he said.

