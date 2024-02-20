TVS Supply Chain Solutions extends its contract with Rolls-Royce for 5 years

Global supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited on Tuesday said that its contract with Rolls-Royce has been extended for five years until 2029. The extension of the partnership pertains to the advanced Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) located in Singapore, which serves the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Rolls-Royce and contribute to the success of their Parts Distribution Centre in Singapore," said Vittorio Favati, CEO TVS SCS Global Forwarding Solutions.

"The renewal of this contract is a testament to the efficiency and reliability of our tailoredsupply chain solutions. We look forward to further enhancing the operational excellence of the PDC and supporting Rolls-Royce's continued growth in the Asia Pacific region."

Giovanni Spadaro, President, Global Markets Rolls-Royce Power Systems, and Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia, said: “The extension of this contract for an additional five years underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence in the region."

The collaborative journey between TVS SCS and Rolls-Royce Power Systems regional center, RollsRoyce Solutions Asia (formerly known as MTU Asia) began in early 2013 with the mutual goal of enhancing warehouse efficiency and productivity at the PDC through the implementation of an Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS).

Earlier this month, the Chennai-based global supply chain solutions provider said its net profit has come diwn to Rs 10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 against Rs 17 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

However, the company that reported a net loss of Rs 22 crore in the second quarter, returned to profit mode in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal fell by 6 per cent to Rs 2,222 crore (Rs 2,373 crore).

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now part of TVS Mobility Group, provides specialised solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption, to reduce complexity in its customers’ supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience. TVS Supply Chain Solutions went public in August 2023.

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions were trading at Rs 200, up by 5.34%.

