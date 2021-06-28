Twitter appoints US-based Jeremy Kessel as grievance redressal officer

Social media platform Twitter has appointed US-based Jeremy Kessel as its new grievance redressal officer for India. Kessel's appointment comes a day after Dharmendra Chatur had resigned from the post of interim resident grievance redressal officer for India.

An update on Twitter's official website on Monday, June 28, reads that Kessel has been appointed as the firm's new grievance redressal officer for India. Even though, Twitter appointed a new grievance officer shortly after the last one resigned, the social media platform is still not in line with the latest IT rules.

According to the newly established IT guidelines, all nodal officers, including the grievance redressal officer, should be based out of India. Since Kessel is US-based, Twitter is not in line with the IT rules. Kessel's address is in San Francisco, California, according to the Twitter website.

These developments have come at a time when Twitter is engaged in a conflict with the Indian government regarding the new social media rules. The government of India has repeatedly slammed the social media firm for not complying and deliberately defying the nation's new IT rules.

The new IT rules, which had come into effect on May 25, have mandated social media platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism. This has been done to resolve complaints from users.

The new IT rules have also mandated the appointment of three key personnel. This includes - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance redressal officer. This rule applies to social media platforms that have more than 50 lakh users. All three officers have to be based out of India.

Twitter's failure to comply with the new IT rules had led to it losing its intermediary status in India. This means that the firm is liable for unlawful content posted on its platform by any user. Twitter. Twitter has around 1.75 crore users in India, according to data provided by the government of India.

Also Read: Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India quits