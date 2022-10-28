scorecardresearch
Twitter’s Ned Segal confirms exit, changes bio to 'former CFO and current fan of Twitter'

Segal described his journey at Twitter as the "most fulfilling" year of his career. His tweets came hours after Musk indicated the completion of the $44 billion acquisition deal.

Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal confirmed his exit from the social media giant on Friday through Twitter.

Segal changed his bio to "former CFO and current fan of @Twitter" and tweeted that Thursday was his last day, concluding his five-year stint with the company.

 

Reportedly Segal and other two executives of Twitter Inc including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal Vijaya Gadde have been fired by the world's richest man who is not at the helm of the company.

