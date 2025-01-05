'Typical Mercedes or Land Rover showroom attitude...': CEO says sorry after WeWork Gurgaon backlash

WeWork’s co-working space in Gurgaon has come under fire after Alok Jain, founder of WeekendInvesting and an IIT alumnus, criticized the company's sales approach. Jain shared his dissatisfaction on social media platform X, accusing WeWork’s sales representative of adopting a high-handed attitude during an inquiry for office space at the Golf Course Road facility.

In his post, Jain described the experience as unnecessarily intrusive, citing excessive questions about his current office location, workforce size, and decision-making authority. “The sales guy was just like the typical Mercedes or Land Rover showroom attitude… Hazaar questions to judge you,” Jain wrote. “I don’t know what happens to brands… as soon as they grow big, customer courtesy becomes meaningless for them!!”

I was inquiring for some additional office space at WeWork Golf course road and the sales guy was just like the typical Mercedes or a LandRover showroom attitude... hazaar questions to judge you.



where is your current office, how large is your team, are you moving your office… — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) January 2, 2025

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 90,000 views and sparking a wave of comments, with many users sharing similar experiences. One commenter noted, “Sales processes have checklists, but the tone and approach matter. Some salespeople are not trained to handle larger accounts.” Another echoed Jain’s frustrations, saying, “Their sales folks have become too arrogant in recent years.”

Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, responded with a public apology, acknowledging that the experience fell short of the company’s standards. “Dear Alok, I sincerely apologize for the experience you had with our customer service team,” Virwani wrote. “While our questions are intended to understand your needs better, the manner in which they were conveyed was not acceptable. We are implementing immediate changes to ensure such instances do not happen again.” He invited Jain for a one-on-one conversation to address concerns and improve services.

Despite the apology, the incident has sparked broader discussions about customer service in established brands. Many users noted a perceived decline in courtesy as brands grow, turning what should be a simple inquiry into a frustrating ordeal.