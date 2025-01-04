‘Source of inspiration for me’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu hails survival tactic of Chinese entrepreneurs 

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu praised the ‘survival tactic’ of Chinese entrepreneurs, who have successfully navigated internal protectionist barriers within China’s economy. The Zoho CEO said that it is a ‘source of inspiration’ for him whenever he is ‘tempted to complain’.

In a post of X, Vembu, “My point in posting comparisons with China is to show that Chinese companies have overcome so many challenges, from corruption to red tape. That is a source of inspiration for me; whenever I am tempted to complain, I think about Chinese entrepreneurs.”

Highlighting an article mentioning protectionism and other trade barriers between regions of China he added, “Chinese entrepreneurs focus on exports so much, perhaps because it is simply far easier to export than to sell within China! In other words exports may be a workaround, a survival tactic for Chinese entrepreneurs, not a sign of strength.”

Vembu had earlier advocated for India to mirror China’s technological and industrial growth. In a previous post, he stressed the importance of Indian companies concentrating on creating sustainable businesses with $100 billion in revenue, rather than pursuing inflated valuations, highlighting China’s achievements in fostering major tech firms over the past two decades.

The Zoho CEO had urged Indians to embrace self-reliance and foster indigenous innovation. He wants businesses and entrepreneurs to focus on building technologies tailored to India’s unique needs, reducing dependence on foreign products and services.

He stressed the importance of India’s talent pool in driving this transformation. “To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won’t do it,” he wrote in a post on X.

Vembu’s perspective highlights the need for homegrown innovation to solidify India’s position on the global stage, particularly in critical sectors like technology and manufacturing.

The CEO of Zoho has consistently emphasized the importance of India learning from China’s development model, while also acknowledging the challenges involved. In June 2024, he highlighted China’s impressive achievements in research and industrial growth, suggesting that India should not wait for ideal circumstances to pursue technological progress.