'The only longevity expert you need…’: 92-year-old’s secret Nithin Kamath calls ‘brilliant'

At 92, Edward Thorp is still a force of nature, offering timeless advice on longevity. Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, reflecting on his own health scare, called Thorp’s insights “brilliant,” underscoring their relevance in a fast-paced, high-stress world.

Thorp, a legendary mathematician and investor, breaks down longevity into two key strategies: defense and offense. “Defense means minimizing risks that can cut your life short—whether it’s cardiovascular disease or a sudden accident. It’s about eliminating weak links,” he explains.

Related Articles

This involves regular checkups, a balanced diet, and addressing potential health issues before they escalate.

On the offense, Thorp says exercise is the “magic bullet.” “Moderate exercise can add years to your life span and even more to your health span, keeping you stronger and more active for longer,” he adds.

Kamath’s endorsement of Thorp’s philosophy comes from personal experience. In 2024, Kamath suffered a mild stroke, which he openly discussed on social media. “Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out—any of these could be possible reasons,” he wrote then.

Kamath’s recovery journey included regaining focus and physical function, with his doctor emphasizing the importance of knowing when to “shift gears down a bit.”

This is brilliant advice from the legendary Edward Thorp, who at 92 is still going strong. The only longevity expert you need to listen to. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lnw0b3IsJm — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 3, 2025

Kamath has long championed the importance of health, both personally and professionally. In 2022, he introduced a fitness challenge at Zerodha, offering a month’s salary bonus to employees who met fitness goals 90% of the year.

“A minimum of 350 active calories per day, in any form,” Kamath said, highlighting the need for daily movement in an increasingly sedentary work environment.

For Kamath, Thorp’s advice resonates deeply. Both emphasize proactive health measures and balancing activity with rest to maintain long-term well-being.