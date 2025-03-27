Uber’s hybrid network: The key to scaling autonomous vehicles at a global level

Uber is accelerating its push into autonomous mobility, with plans to scale its hybrid network of self-driving and human-driven vehicles worldwide. Speaking at a press conference, Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations at Uber, highlighted the company’s growing commitment to autonomous technology and how its platform can help bring self-driving vehicles to the masses.

In December 2024, Uber launched autonomous vehicle rides in Abu Dhabi in partnership with WeRide, marking its first self-driving deployment outside the United States. WeRide has since outlined plans to expand its Middle East fleet to 50 autonomous vehicles by mid-2025, a significant milestone for the region. On the delivery front, Uber is also live in 11 cities with six AV partners, strengthening its presence in the automated logistics space.

Macdonald emphasized that while autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is advancing rapidly, full-scale commercialization still requires several key elements to align. “It’s not just about technology; a consistently superhuman safety record, regulatory approvals, scalable operations, cost-effective hardware, and a high-utilization network are all critical for success,” he stated.

A major challenge in AV adoption is the unpredictable nature of ride demand, which fluctuates by time of day, week and season. A fully autonomous fleet without flexibility could lead to either underutilized vehicles during off-peak hours or an unreliable network during peak demand.

This is where Uber’s hybrid AV-human driver model plays a crucial role, allowing self-driving cars to operate efficiently while human drivers fill demand gaps.

“Standalone AV companies face major hurdles in meeting variable demand. Partnering with Uber gives AV firms access to a flexible, high-utilization network, helping them go to market much faster than they could on their own,” Macdonald explained.