UltraTech hits 200 MTPA capacity, tops global cement makers outside China

UltraTech Cement, the flagship cement company of the Aditya Birla Group, has crossed a major milestone by surpassing 200 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of installed cement capacity in India. This follows the commissioning of three new grinding units with a combined capacity of 8.7 MTPA. With this expansion, UltraTech has become the world’s largest cement manufacturer outside China, further strengthening its leadership in the global cement industry.

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The newly operational grinding units are located in Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand), and Vizag (Andhra Pradesh). These locations have been strategically chosen to improve supply across key regions, including North India’s fast-growing construction corridor, Jharkhand’s industrial belt, and the rapidly developing coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. Following this expansion, UltraTech’s domestic capacity now stands at 200.1 MTPA, while its consolidated global capacity has reached 205.5 MTPA, including 5.4 MTPA from overseas operations in the UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka.

What stands out is not just the scale of growth but also the pace. UltraTech took 36 years to achieve its first 100 MTPA milestone in 2019, but it has added the next 100 MTPA in less than seven years. This rapid expansion highlights both the company’s execution strength and the strong demand driven by India’s infrastructure and housing push.

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Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said: “Over a decade ago, our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, articulated a defining vision through Make in India — a call to rekindle our nation’s manufacturing ambition and elevate it to global scale, as a driver of growth, jobs, and self-reliance. UltraTech has translated this vision into action by matching ambition with execution, and domestic strength with global competitiveness, to help anchor India’s infrastructure story. The 200 MTPA milestone, also describes India’s place in the world, an India that has grown comfortable with scale, in its ambitions, its execution, and its sense of self. India stands at a defining juncture, where choices made over the next decade, will shape infrastructure for generations. That calls for continuity of purpose and clarity of execution. And UltraTech is well positioned, to translate this moment into enduring value for all stakeholders.”

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K C Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement Limited, added that the company’s expansion has been driven by a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, helping build a strong nationwide manufacturing footprint that reaches even remote regions. He also acknowledged the role of stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees, and communities, in achieving this milestone.

UltraTech plays a critical role in India’s infrastructure development. Its cement is used in one out of every three homes built in the country, two out of every five kilometres of NHAI’s concrete roads, and four out of every five kilometres of metro rail projects. It has also contributed to landmark infrastructure developments such as the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Coastal Road, Dwarka Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Sonamarg Tunnel, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

Looking ahead, the company is not just focusing on expansion but also on sustainability. UltraTech is working to reduce carbon emissions per tonne of cement, increase the use of alternative fuels, and adopt greener construction practices. Its next phase of growth is already underway, with ongoing projects backed by a capital expenditure of over ₹16,000 crore, which will take its total capacity to over 240 MTPA in the coming years.

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With scale, speed, and sustainability at its core, UltraTech is positioning itself to play a central role in India’s long-term infrastructure growth story.