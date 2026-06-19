Urban forests, sports arena & more: Nita Ambani reveals Coastal Road Gardens project in RIL AGM 2026

Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, announced the ambitious Coastal Road Gardens project planned along Mumbai’s Coastal Road South, aimed at transforming the city’s waterfront into a major recreational, ecological and cultural destination.

"Spread across 130 acres, these gardens will be home to more than 60,000 trees, shaping a vast new green lung for Mumbai," she said.

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The large-scale beautification initiative will feature a network of gardens, forest-like green spaces, sports facilities and public attractions designed to enhance both biodiversity and community engagement. According to the proposed plan, more than 50% of the area will be dedicated to forest-style landscapes, around 25% to open recreational zones, and roughly 10% each to food plazas and pedestrian pathways.

"The Coastal Road Gardens will be a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai, a place for every Mumbaikar to reconnect with nature, and an investment in the long-term health of our city. Every great city has an iconic garden by which it is known. What Central Park is to New York, Hyde Park to London, and the Botanic Gardens to Singapore, we hope the Coastal Road Gardens will be to Mumbai," Nita Ambani said.

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The project will include tropical vegetation with coconut, palm and broadleaf trees to create a richer urban ecosystem. Select sections will also adopt the Miyawaki method, a Japanese urban forestry technique known for creating dense, fast-growing forests that support biodiversity.

Designed as a family-friendly destination, the development will offer a wide range of attractions, including a beach boardwalk, coastal gardens, sunset viewing points, a bird trail, petting zoo, art studios nestled within green spaces, and a Ferris wheel. Dedicated children's play areas will be developed across key neighbourhoods such as Nepean Sea Road, Haji Ali Junction and Worli.

Sports infrastructure will form a major part of the project, with plans for tennis, pickleball, badminton and basketball courts, alongside football grounds and cricket turfs. Cultural and wellness spaces are also proposed, including an amphitheatre, yoga zones, walking trails and a common prayer area near the Mahalaxmi Temple.

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The waterfront destination is also expected to be pet-friendly and feature extensive bird-watching trails, combining recreation, conservation and public engagement. Once completed, the Coastal Road Gardens project could emerge as one of Mumbai’s largest urban green and leisure developments, reshaping the city’s coastline while creating new public spaces for residents and visitors alike.