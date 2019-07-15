UrbanClap joins Modi govt's Skill India mission, to train 30,000 new professionals

App-based service marketplace UrbanClap has tied up with government body National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 30,000 service professionals across the country. The two sides have signed a MoU categorising UrbanClap as a strategic partner of the Modi government's Skill India mission.

The agreement was signed on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day. Under the partnership, UrbanClap has pledged to create micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for candidates certified under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2.0).

The PMKVY is a skill development programme that offers monetary rewards to candidates, on successful completion of training programs, in a bid to encourage youth to take up industry-relevant skill training. Beyond receiving the average monetary reward of Rs 8,000, the candidates who enroll in this scheme get certified after successful completion of their training exercise. It's these candidates who will receive entrepreneurship opportunities from UrbanClap.

UrbanClap has promised to train 30,000 new partners over next one year under short term skilling and upskilling programs. "UrbanClap is committed to the vision of creating 1 million plus successful micro-entrepreneurs for India and contribute to the Skill India mission. Our association with NSDC will give this mission a boost and will enhance our capabilities in on-boarding and training new service partners," said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co- founder, UrbanClap.

UrbanClap currently has more than 20,000 Individual Service Professionals (ISPs) on its platform across various services such as beauty (salon), spa, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing & repair, painting.

Meanwhile, Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said: "As our cities grow smarter, the demand for professional services will increase further. This presents a huge opportunity for skilled workforce at all levels. Platforms like UrbanClap are a great example of e-market place which can support sustainable livelihood. Our partnership with UrbanClap will provide newer opportunities to our youth and I am certain that this will benefit both the candidates and industry at large."

UrbanClap will receive the tag of a 100% Skill India certified company from the partnership with NSDC.

NSDC, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is responsible for the implementation of several flagship programmes of Modi government such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

