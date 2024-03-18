Urbanic secures $150 million investment to enhance AI design capabilities

London-based fashion brand Urbanic, known for its fusion of creativity and technology has announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round, securing a substantial $150 million. Investors participating in the funding round included Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation Fund from Switzerland, D1 Capital Partners, a New York-based public-private hybrid investment firm, JAM Fund, along with other global investors, and prominent European luxury fashion families.

The funding proceeds will bolster the company's mission to revolutionise the fashion sector through the utilisation of its AI technology, supported by proprietary large language model (LLM) trained on a variety of codebases to generate fashion designs, AIGC-based creatives & content and improve overall supply chain efficiency to the next level of the fashion industry.

James Wellwood, a key figure in Urbanic's leadership team, emphasised the brand's commitment to social responsibility, citing partnerships with NGOs and initiatives such as the Urbanic Oasis project, aimed at planting one million trees in Latin America. The company's dedication to empowering underprivileged communities extends to educational programs and collaborations promoting environmental stewardship.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors whose funding will meaningfully accelerate our ability to bring new designs and clothing to our customers across our markets globally,” said Wellwood in a press release by the company.

Founded in 2019 with a vision to redefine the fashion landscape by making innovative designs accessible and eco-conscious, Urbanic has rapidly gained traction with consumers worldwide. Urbanic's latest funding round will accelerate the realisation of its vision, facilitating the introduction of innovative designs and sustainable practices across global markets. With a focus on leveraging technology for positive social impact, Urbanic continues to lead the charge towards a more ethical and inclusive fashion industry, setting a precedent for responsible business practices in the modern era.

