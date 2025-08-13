US targets India’s solar exports in probe that could slam $790 mn trade with heavy duties

The U.S. Commerce Department has launched anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into solar cell imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos, a move that could reshape the $1.5 billion supply chain feeding America’s clean energy ambitions.

The investigations target crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells — whether assembled into modules or not — under U.S. tariff codes 8541.42.0010 and 8541.43.0010.

The action follows a petition by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, a key domestic solar industry group.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will now determine whether these imports have harmed or threaten to harm American manufacturers. Its preliminary ruling is expected by 2 September 2025.

If the ITC affirms injury, the Commerce Department will move forward with its two-track probe, with preliminary countervailing duty findings due by 13 October and anti-dumping findings expected by 26 December.

In 2024, India exported an estimated $790 million worth of these solar products to the U.S., Indonesia $420 million, and Laos $340 million — underscoring the potential impact of any future tariffs.