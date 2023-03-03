Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: 3 officials of Noida-based pharma firm arrested, say police

As part of probe into Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths, three officials of Marion Biotech, a Noida-based pharma firm, have been arrested, said police on Friday.

In January, the production licence of the firm, allegedly linked with the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, was suspended.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also issued a medical product alert on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by Marion Biotech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"The two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup. The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products," the WHO stated.

"Laboratory analysis of samples of both products, undertaken by national quality control laboratories of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found both products contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants," it said.

The global health body said that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

"The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.

"Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death," it said.

The WHO also noted that both of these products "may have marketing authorizations" in other countries in the region. "They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions."

